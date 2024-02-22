Why remove bus stations? How were the locations of the stations defined?

The Bus Bords de Marne project proposes a reorganisation and optimisation of existing bus stations to ensure a good balance between the fine service of the territory and an efficient bus offer. Today, 22 bus stations, sometimes very close to each other and not very busy, are located on the former RN34. The Bus Bords de Marne will serve 17 stations, spaced 500 m apart on average (i.e. about 5 minutes on foot) in order to limit the impact on the commercial speed of the buses. This principle is usually applied on structuring public transport lines such as a Bus Rapid Transit. The locations finally selected are described on the website.