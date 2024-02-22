Will the existing trees be preserved?

The Bus Bords de Marne project aims to preserve as much of the existing trees as possible, and aims to develop the plant network. The fine work carried out on the integration of the Bus Bords de Marne, in consultation with the local authorities, has made it possible to limit the impact of the project and to preserve as much as possible the existing tree heritage on the perimeter of the project, including all the trees listed in the Canopy Plan of the Seine-Saint-Denis department. The project also plans to implement a very ambitious compensation in the long term along the route, as close as possible to the impact. The characteristics of these new trees (species, size,...) are the subject of ongoing studies, in consultation with the territory.