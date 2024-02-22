How are traffic forecasts made?

The passenger forecasts for the Bus Bords de Marne have been established with the ANTONIN model of Île-de-France Mobilités. This model is a tool for forecasting the journeys of Ile-de-France residents based on the mobility behaviours observed (data from the Global Transport Survey) and takes into account the evolution of transport networks and the urban development planned for the project (population and employment data established in partnership with the Paris Region Institute). It is a robust model used for all Ile-de-France Mobilités projects and has been continuously improving for 20 years. Île-de-France Mobilités is also now integrating the effects of teleworking into its forecasts based on observations of recent post-COVID health crisis practices.