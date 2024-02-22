What is the Schematic Diagram (SDP) and the public inquiry file?

The Schematic is a synthesis of the preliminary studies that were carried out in order to compile the public inquiry file. It specifies the objectives of the project, defines its functional programme in terms of urban and environmental integration, operation, safety, intermodality and taking into account the recommendations resulting from the prior consultation. It also specifies the cost and schedule of the operation. Finally, it proposes an initial environmental assessment.

The public inquiry file is the reference document for the inquiry prior to the declaration of public utility of the project. It takes up the principle diagram and completes it with a more detailed environmental impact study and the socio-economic assessment of the project. It will be made available on this website during the public inquiry.