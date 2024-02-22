Will parking spaces be removed?

Only part of the current parking offer will be kept or returned, depending on local needs (urban centre, shopping area, etc.) and integration constraints. This reduction in the supply of on-street parking is in favour of public transport, active mobility (cycling and walking) and the greening of public spaces.

It is planned to maintain parking on Avenue du Général de Gaulle and Boulevard d'Alsace-Lorraine in Perreux-sur-Marne, Boulevard Gallieni in Neuilly-Plaisance and Neuilly-sur-Marne, Avenue du Général de Gaulle and Rue Cossonneau in Neuilly-sur-Marne, Avenue du Maréchal Foch in Chelles. It is also planned to develop a public car park on rue Pérotin in Chelles in order to compensate for part of the reduction in the number of parking spaces on Avenue du Maréchal Foch.