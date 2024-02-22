What is a TCSP or a dedicated site?

TCSP stands for Transport en Commun en Lane Propre. It is a traffic lane strictly dedicated to buses. Taxis, delivery vehicles and community service vehicles do not have access to it. These channels can be used by the police and emergency services in the event of an intervention. They are accompanied by priority at intersections with traffic lights, via a detection system between traffic lights and buses.

This transport system makes it possible to make the commercial speed and regularity of buses more reliable along the entire route, by reducing the hazards related to road traffic and road use.

As part of the project, 8 km of dedicated bus lanes will be created. The dedicated lane can take the form of a one-way lane (1 lane in one direction only) or a two-way lane (1 lane in each direction of traffic). The Bus Bords de Marne lanes are inserted in different ways, depending on the constraints of each sector:

axial: insertion in the centre of the carriageway, between the two directions of general traffic;

laterally: insertion on one side of the road only.

These dedicated lanes will be able to be used by other bus lines in the area, according to modalities that will be studied in the rest of the project studies.