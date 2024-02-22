New lineVal de Fontenay < > Chelles - Gournay
What will be the travel time with the Bus Bords de Marne?
The table below, resulting from the schematic diagram studies, gives some examples of travel times before and after the commissioning of the Bus Bords de Marne project. The dedicated lanes will improve the travel times of bus lines but also their regularity by freeing them from the hazards of traffic and ensuring that they have priority at intersections.
Comparison of theoretical travel times by bus