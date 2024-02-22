Why choose Val de Fontenay as your western terminus?

Val de Fontenay is now the leading station in the eastern Ile-de-France region. This pole of attractiveness will be further strengthened in the coming years through several urban development and transport projects. The terminus of the Bus Bords de Marne line located in Val de Fontenay meets these mobility challenges. The planned extension to Nogent-sur-Marne station was not selected for the following reasons:

the number of passengers expected to and from Nogent-sur-Marne is much lower than that which made it possible to size the Bus Bords de Marne line from Val de Fontenay to Chelles - Gournay;

the insertion of bicycle facilities and lanes dedicated to buses would imply too great an impact on the Boulevard de Strasbourg (in particular on parking lots and alignment trees).

However, the project will be accompanied by a reorganisation of the local bus network precisely defined 2 to 3 years before the project is commissioned in order to maintain the current level of service in Nogent-sur-Marne.