From Aristide Briand station to Verdun station
On this section, the Bus Bords de Marne serves the Aristide Briand, Foch – De Gaulle, Place de la Résistance and Verdun stations in Neuilly-sur-Marne.
The main issues are:
- Preserve the existing trees as much as possible and improve the urban quality of the axis;
- To facilitate the crossing of the Place de la Résistance, an important road junction, for all modes of transport.
The traffic studies carried out at the end of the preliminary consultation showed that the maintenance of two lanes of road traffic towards Paris continuously over the entire section is not necessary in the long term. Indeed, the arrival of metro line 15 will lead to the modal shift of a significant part of travel from road to public transport.
Route and developments selected
As a result, it is now proposed to develop in two stages according to the timetable for the commissioning of metro line 15. This concerns the sections between Boulevard Ferdinand Buisson and Rue des Martyrs de la Déportation, then between Rue Pasteur and Avenue de Blancheville. This will eventually make it possible to vegetate and plant more trees without degrading traffic conditions.
Time 1
Time 2
Route and developments selected for Aristide Briand station at Verdun station
Route and developments selected for the Aristide Briand station at the Verdun station, in the long term (2 years after the arrival of the M15)
Visualize the area in 3D
On board the bus, from station to station, you can discover in 3D video the intention of the final developments of the Bus Bords de Marne in this sector (2 years after the commissioning of Metro 15). At each station, a 360° panorama allows you to view the bus shelters and the pedestrian view more precisely (just move the camera with your mouse on a computer or with your index finger on mobile).
Note: these views of intent are intended to give an initial overview of the developments proposed at this stage of the studies. Some aspects are therefore likely to evolve in the course of the studies, or are not shown as they stand, such as road traffic lights.
This version can be viewed on desktop or mobile. A higher definition version will be put online in the coming weeks and can be viewed on computer.