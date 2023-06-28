From Blancheville - Ville Evrard station to L'Avenir station
On this section, the Bus Bords de Marne takes Avenue Jean Jaurès in Neuilly-sur-Marne between Avenue de Blancheville and Pointe de Gournay. It serves the Blancheville – Ville-Evrard, Maison Blanche and L'Avenir stations.
The main issues are:
- Support the development of the Maison Blanche and Ville Évrard districts, serve the school facilities in the area and the departmental park of the Haute-Île;
- Make the developments in favour of active modes of transport more qualitative;
- Preserve the tree heritage as much as possible.
Route and developments selected
Intent view of the Maison Blanche station, avenue Jean Jaurès in Neuilly-sur-Marne
Taking into account the traffic conditions modelled on the horizon of the commissioning of the Bus Bords de Marne, the project plans to keep only one lane of road traffic per direction, and, occasionally, an additional lane to facilitate the flow of flows as they approach the main junctions.
This development principle makes it possible to:
- Preserve the existing trees on both sides of the axis;
- Facilitate pedestrian and cyclist travel with widened sidewalks and cycling continuity integrated into the Île-de-France Bike Network.
Route and developments selected for the Blancheville - Ville Evrard station at the L'Avenir station
Visualize the area in 3D
On board the bus, from station to station, you can discover in 3D video the intention of the final developments of the Bus Bords de Marne in this sector. At each station, a 360° panorama allows you to view the bus shelters and the pedestrian view more precisely (just move the camera with your mouse on a computer or with your index finger on mobile).
Note: these views of intent are intended to give an initial overview of the developments proposed at this stage of the studies. Some aspects are therefore likely to evolve in the course of the studies, or are not shown as they stand, such as road traffic lights.
This version can be viewed on desktop or mobile. A higher definition version will be put online in the coming weeks and will be available on computers