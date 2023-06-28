Foch station and the terminus at Chelles Gournay station
On this section, the Bus Bords de Marne takes the Avenue du Maréchal Foch and reaches the Chelles-Gournay station. It serves the Foch station and then the Chelles-Gournay terminus within the existing bus hub.
The main issues are:
- Ensure an efficient connection between the Bus Bords de Marne and the other lines serving the Chelles-Gournay hub;
- The maintenance of a parking offer, riverside access, sidewalks and comfortable paths in connection with the residential, commercial and public facilities;
- Preserve tree alignments as much as possible.
In the project presented during the preliminary consultation, it was proposed to create a lane dedicated to buses on Avenue du Maréchal Foch only in the direction of Chelles-Gournay. This development required the removal of some of the existing trees.
Route and developments selected
View of Foch station, on Avenue du Maréchal Foch in Chelles
The project now provides for buses to run in general traffic, without a dedicated lane. The traffic conditions modelled at the time of commissioning confirmed this feasibility, by installing traffic lights at certain intersections in order to give priority to buses. This makes it possible to preserve the tree-lined heritage of the axis, to insert bicycle facilities along the route and to preserve a maximum of parking in this commercial sector.
The project also provides for the development of a car park open to the public on Rue Pérotin near Avenue du Maréchal Foch, in order to partially compensate for the impact on the local parking offer.
Route and development of the Foch station and the terminus at the Chelles Gournay station
Focus: the terminus at Chelles-Gournay RER
The terminus of the Bus Bords de Marne à l'Est will be organised within the Chelles-Gournay bus hub. The latter is the subject of a global redevelopment project that will integrate the specific needs related to the operation of the Bus Bords de Marne.
This terminus will offer a direct connection with the RER E, the Transilien line P, the future metro line 16 and the other bus lines in the area.
Visualize the area in 3D
On board the bus, from station to station, you can discover in 3D video the intention of the final developments of the Bus Bords de Marne in this sector. At each station, a 360° panorama allows you to view the bus shelters and the pedestrian view more precisely (just move the camera with your mouse on a computer or with your index finger on mobile).
Note: these views of intent are intended to give an initial overview of the developments proposed at this stage of the studies. Some aspects are therefore likely to evolve in the course of the studies, or are not shown as they stand, such as road traffic lights.
This version can be viewed on desktop or mobile. A higher definition version will be put online in the coming weeks and can be viewed on computer.