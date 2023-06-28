La station Neuilly-Plaisance RER
On this section, the Bus Bords de Marne takes Boulevard Gallieni in Neuilly-Plaisance and Boulevard du Maréchal Foch in Neuilly-sur-Marne. The bus serves the Neuilly-Plaisance RER station, which will be redeveloped as part of the project.
The main issues are:
- Ensure an efficient connection between the Bus Bords de Marne and the RER station;
- Greening the axis as much as possible and improving its urban quality;
- Maintain the functionalities necessary for the shops and the station (parking, deliveries, drop-off);
- Limit traffic congestion.
Several variants were studied at the end of the preliminary consultation to integrate these issues.
Focus: The connection at Neuilly-Plaisance RER
The Neuilly-Plaisance RER station will allow connections with the RER A and the other bus lines serving the hub (114, 203 and 214 currently). The Bus Bords de Marne project will take charge of the redevelopment of the southern part of the bus hub at the Neuilly-Plaisance RER station. This redevelopment includes the reorganization of platforms, lines and accesses.
Route and developments selected
View of the Neuilly-Plaisance RER station from Boulevard Gallieni
The project proposed on this section makes it possible in particular to:
- Ensure a good connection between the Bus Bords de Marne, the RER A and the other bus lines serving the hub;
- Plant new trees near the station and along the sidewalks;
- Maintain local access and restore parking spaces, delivery spaces near shops, and drop-off points near the station.
Route and facilities selected for the Neuilly-Plaisance RER station
Visualize the area in 3D
On board the bus, from station to station, you can discover in 3D video the intention of the final developments of the Bus Bords de Marne in this sector. At each station, a 360° panorama allows you to view the bus shelters and the pedestrian view more precisely (just move the camera with your mouse on a computer or with your index finger on mobile).
Note: these views of intent are intended to give an initial overview of the developments proposed at this stage of the studies. Some aspects are therefore likely to evolve in the course of the studies, or are not shown as they stand, such as road traffic lights.
This version can be viewed on desktop or mobile. A higher definition version will be put online in the coming weeks and can be viewed on computer.