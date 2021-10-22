Why a consultation?

From 19 March to 20 April 2018, Ile-de-France Mobilités organised a consultation phase around the Bus Entre Seine project.

This time of information and citizen exchanges (between the project team and local residents, users of the public transport network, local authorities, associations and economic actors in the sector) allowed everyone to find out about the characteristics and objectives pursued by the project, to ask questions and to put forward their proposals.

On 9 October 2018, Île-de-France Mobilités adopted the report on the consultation of the Bus Entre Seine project, reporting all the opinions expressed through the website, the T maps and the public meetings. The report takes note of the opinions expressed and presents the lessons learned from the consultation.

Find the results of the consultation and its annexes.

How did the consultation go?

To enable everyone to be informed and to participate, Île-de-France Mobilités has set up the following system:

three field meetings: on 20 March 2018 at Cormeilles-en-Parisis station; on 3 April 2018 at the terminus of the T2 tram in Pont de Bezons and on 11 April 2018 at the Marché des Indes in Sartrouville;

two public meetings: on 28 March in Argenteuil and on 5 April in Bezons;

a T coupon, a detachable part of the leaflet to be filled in and returned free of charge by post;

Online, on the dedicated website: a free contribution form and a participatory map allowing you to submit a geolocated opinion.

Facebook posts made it possible to relay information about the holding of the consultation to as many people as possible, inviting everyone to visit the project's website to find out more and contribute.