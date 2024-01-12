Bus

Facilities dedicated to the busArgenteuil > Bezons > Sartrouville > Cormeilles

The "Bus Entre Seine" project aims to improve the performance of the bus network, by offering faster, regular and reliable trips. It reinforces the links between the Bezons bridge (T2 tram) and the stations of Argenteuil, Sartrouville and Cormeilles-en-Parisis. The project provides for dedicated bus lanes and accompanying measures to improve traffic flow, reduce travel times and improve the quality of service, while requalifying public spaces and promoting soft mobility for a more pleasant living environment.

Future judgment by the Grace of God
Future judgment by the Grace of God
Future judgment by the Grace of God

Image 1 of 2

State
Île-de-France Region
Department of Val d'Oise
Île-de-France Mobilités

News

Published on

The new newsletter of the "Bus entre Seine" project is available!

All project news
This map presents the route of the Bus Entre Seine project linking Argenteuil, Bezons, Sartrouville and Cormeilles-en-Parisis. It indicates the location of the stations, the nature of the planned developments and the connections with other modes of transportation. For the Argenteuil sector: Starting point: Argenteuil station (line J connection) then Hôtel de Ville, Calais, De Gaulle, Jean Moulin, Place du 11 Novembre, Avenue du Marais, Delambre, Victor Hugo stations. Improvements: Existing bus lanes between Argenteuil station and the City Hall. Dedicated bus lanes with bicycle facilities between Argenteuil station and the De Gaulle stop, as well as between Jean Moulin and the Pont de Bezons. Traffic on the De Gaulle – Jean Moulin section. Bezons sector: Starting point at Pont de Bezons station (Tram T2 connection) then La Grâce de Dieu, Place des Droits de l'Homme, Albert 1er (bus connections lines 3 and 272), La Berthie, Val Notre-Dame. Facilities: Existing bus lanes between Pont de Bezons and La Grâce de Dieu. Dedicated bus lanes with bicycle facilities between Pont de Bezons and Val Notre-Dame. Sartrouville sector. Starting point: Berry station, then Cité des Indes, Bourquelot, Clemenceau, Rue de Chatou, Quatre-Chemins, Picardy, Église, E. Vaillant, Voltaire, Stalingrad, Poste, Sartrouville (RER A and J line connections). Improvements: Accompanying measures to promote bus traffic in general traffic throughout the section. Priority for buses at crossroads. Sector of the Commune of Cormeilles-en-Parisis. Starting point: Berry / Sureau stations then, Les Coudrées, Les Bruyères, Rond-point du Cormier, Place des Arts, Les Écrivains, Fauvettes, Édouard Imbs, Cormeilles-en-Parisis. Facilities: Dedicated bus lanes with cycle paths between Berry / Sureau and Les Coudrées. Accompanying measures to promote bus traffic in general traffic. Priority for buses at crossroads. The technical characteristics of the route. 1 - Type of development: alternating sections in a dedicated bus-bicycle lane and sections in a shared lane. 2- Traffic management: implementation of priorities at intersections. 3- Accessibility: stations created or modernized to meet the needs of the project. 4- Intermodality: connections with RER A, Line J, Tram T2, Tram T11 (in project), bus 3 and 272.

Key-Figures

8.2 km

continuous bus lanes and cycle routes

4

Municipalities served

37 stations

17 on dedicated lanes and 20 on sections benefiting from accompanying measures

Calendar

  1. 2018
    Prior consultation
  2. 2019-2020
    Preliminary studies
  3. 2021
    Public inquiries
  4. 2022
    Declaration of public utility
  5. 2024-2025
    Detailed AVP studies
  6. 2025
    Approval of front-end design studies
  7. 2025-2026
    Detailed PRO studies
  8. 2026
    Environmental authorisation and land management, start of preparatory work
  9. 2027
    Start of main work
  10. 2029
    Commissioning