Facilities dedicated to the busArgenteuil > Bezons > Sartrouville > Cormeilles

The "Bus Entre Seine" project aims to improve the performance of the bus network, by offering faster, regular and reliable trips. It reinforces the links between the Bezons bridge (T2 tram) and the stations of Argenteuil, Sartrouville and Cormeilles-en-Parisis. The project provides for dedicated bus lanes and accompanying measures to improve traffic flow, reduce travel times and improve the quality of service, while requalifying public spaces and promoting soft mobility for a more pleasant living environment.