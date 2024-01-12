Facilities dedicated to the busArgenteuil > Bezons > Sartrouville > Cormeilles

The "Bus Entre Seine" project aims to improve the performance of the bus network, by offering faster, regular and reliable trips. It reinforces the links between the Bezons bridge (T2 tram) and the stations of Argenteuil, Sartrouville and Cormeilles-en-Parisis. The project provides for dedicated bus lanes and accompanying measures to improve traffic flow, reduce travel times and improve the quality of service, while requalifying public spaces and promoting soft mobility for a more pleasant living environment.
Key-Figures
8.2 km
continuous bus lanes and cycle routes
4
Municipalities served
37 stations
17 on dedicated lanes and 20 on sections benefiting from accompanying measures
Calendar
- 2018Prior consultation
- 2019-2020Preliminary studies
- 2021Public inquiries
- 2022Declaration of public utility
- 2024-2025Detailed AVP studies
- 2025Approval of front-end design studies
- 2025-2026Detailed PRO studies
- 2026Environmental authorisation and land management, start of preparatory work
- 2027Start of main work
- 2029Commissioning