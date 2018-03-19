Bus

Facilities dedicated to the busArgenteuil > Bezons > Sartrouville > Cormeilles

Dialogue

Since the genesis of the project, Île-de-France Mobilités has been committed to involving the public and local stakeholders in the studies.

In 2018, Île-de-France Mobilités organised a preliminary consultation to present the project and allow the public to express their views on its advisability.

In 2021, Île-de-France Mobilités presented the project during a public inquiry, under the aegis of an independent investigating commissioner appointed by the Administrative Court of Cergy-Pontoise.

In 2023, Île-de-France Mobilités launched the preliminary project phase to refine the final programme in consultation with the region. This stage aims to specify the financing plan, establish the work schedule and prepare the examination of the environmental authorisation file in ticket of the Water Act, with a view to the final approval of the project.

Calendar

19 March 2018 - 20 April 2018

Prior consultation

November 6, 2021 - December 11, 2021

The public inquiry

First half of 2024

Consultation in the pre-project phase (AVP)

"*subject to obtaining authorizations and financing for the continuation of the project

Prior consultation

The public inquiry

Consultation in the preliminary project phase

