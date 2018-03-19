Since the genesis of the project, Île-de-France Mobilités has been committed to involving the public and local stakeholders in the studies.

In 2018, Île-de-France Mobilités organised a preliminary consultation to present the project and allow the public to express their views on its advisability.

In 2021, Île-de-France Mobilités presented the project during a public inquiry, under the aegis of an independent investigating commissioner appointed by the Administrative Court of Cergy-Pontoise.

In 2023, Île-de-France Mobilités launched the preliminary project phase to refine the final programme in consultation with the region. This stage aims to specify the financing plan, establish the work schedule and prepare the examination of the environmental authorisation file in ticket of the Water Act, with a view to the final approval of the project.