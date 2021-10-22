The project at a glance:

The territory of Argenteuil, Bezons, Sartrouville and Cormeilles-en-Parisis, located between two arms of the Seine, is distinguished by its high residential and employment density, its urban and economic dynamism, as well as by the richness of its public, school, sports and cultural facilities with inter-municipal influence. However, this sector remains poorly served by structuring public transport and suffers from degraded traffic conditions, particularly during rush hour.

The Bus Entre Seine project aims to meet these challenges by improving the performance of the bus network and travel conditions through targeted developments:

Light accompanying measures targeted at other sections of the network: priority at traffic light junctions, development of the main stations, increased legibility of the lines, without recourse to major redevelopment or land acquisitions.

A continuous cycle route and a requalification of public spaces (high-quality pavements, greening, bicycle racks) to promote active modes and improve the living environment.

The project will primarily benefit lines 272 and 3, which are expected to offer a high level of service, while occasionally benefiting other lines. Designed to anticipate changes in the region by 2030, Bus Entre Seine will strengthen local attractiveness and offer a more pleasant living environment thanks to more fluid, reliable and sustainable mobility.