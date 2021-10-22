Dialogue
Prior consultation
The consultation on the Bus entre Seine project took place in the spring of 2018. This time of information and citizen exchanges (between the project team and local residents, users of the public transport network, local authorities, associations and economic actors in the sector) allowed everyone to find out about the characteristics and objectives pursued by the project, to ask questions and to put forward their proposals.
The public inquiry
The public inquiry, a regulatory step before the start of the work, applies to all projects that have an impact on their environment. It aims to ensure that the public is informed and involved and that the various interests are taken into account in the development of decisions. It took place at the end of 2021.