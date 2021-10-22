This new stage will allow residents and users to:

– find out about the project and its developments resulting from the consultation and preliminary study phases,

– to share their remarks and proposals with the investigating commissioner.

Fed with these contributions, the investigating commissioner will then submit his report to the Prefect who will be able to declare the project of public utility.

To find out more about the Bus entre Seine project:

The complete public inquiry file will be available for consultation throughout the duration of the public inquiry by clicking here, or on the public inquiry portal.

To submit comments and proposals:

The investigating commissioner will be available to the public by appointment to receive written and oral observations, during the permanences that will be held:

In the town hall of Argenteuil : Saturday 6 November 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm, Wednesday 17 November 2021 from 11 am to 1.30 pm and Saturday 11 December 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm;

: Saturday 6 November 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm, Wednesday 17 November 2021 from 11 am to 1.30 pm and Saturday 11 December 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm; In the town hall of Bezons : Wednesday 10 November 2021 from 1.30 pm to 4 pm, Wednesday 24 November 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm and Friday 3 December 2021 from 1.30 pm to 4 pm;

: Wednesday 10 November 2021 from 1.30 pm to 4 pm, Wednesday 24 November 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm and Friday 3 December 2021 from 1.30 pm to 4 pm; In the town hall of Cormeilles-en-Parisis : Saturday 27 November 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm;

: Saturday 27 November 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm; In Sartrouville town hall: Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition, the investigating commissioner will be able to receive written observations and proposals from 6 November 2021 until 11 December 2021 inclusive.

You will be able to send your opinion to him: