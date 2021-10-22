The public inquiry
The public inquiry
The public inquiry, a regulatory stage before the start of the work, took place from 6 November to 11 December 2021 in the municipalities of Argenteuil, Bezons, Sartrouville and Cormeilles-en-Parisis, under the aegis of an investigating commissioner.
This procedure applies to all projects that have an impact on their environment. It aims to ensure that the public is informed and involved and that the various interests are taken into account in the development of decisions. The organisation of the public inquiry was carried out by the Prefect of Val-d'Oise. The prefectural services of the Yvelines have also been involved.
This new stage will allow residents and users to:
– find out about the project and its developments resulting from the consultation and preliminary study phases,
– to share their remarks and proposals with the investigating commissioner.
Fed with these contributions, the investigating commissioner will then submit his report to the Prefect who will be able to declare the project of public utility.
To find out more about the Bus entre Seine project:
The complete public inquiry file will be available for consultation throughout the duration of the public inquiry by clicking here, or on the public inquiry portal.
To submit comments and proposals:
The investigating commissioner will be available to the public by appointment to receive written and oral observations, during the permanences that will be held:
- In the town hall of Argenteuil: Saturday 6 November 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm, Wednesday 17 November 2021 from 11 am to 1.30 pm and Saturday 11 December 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm;
- In the town hall of Bezons: Wednesday 10 November 2021 from 1.30 pm to 4 pm, Wednesday 24 November 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm and Friday 3 December 2021 from 1.30 pm to 4 pm;
- In the town hall of Cormeilles-en-Parisis: Saturday 27 November 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm;
- In Sartrouville town hall: Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In addition, the investigating commissioner will be able to receive written observations and proposals from 6 November 2021 until 11 December 2021 inclusive.
You will be able to send your opinion to him:
- On the dematerialized survey register
- By email, at [email protected]
- By letter to the attention of Mrs. Lescop, investigating commissioner, at the following address:
Argenteuil Town Hall,
12-14 boulevard Léon Feix,
95107 Argenteuil Cedex.