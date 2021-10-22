The project at a glance

Why this project?

Located between two arms of the Seine, the territory of Argenteuil, Bezons, Sartrouville and Cormeilles-en-Parisis is marked by areas dense in housing and employment, but poorly served by structuring public transport, in particular:

the city centre of Argenteuil and the Val Notre Dame district,

the heart of the city of Bezons,

the Quartier des Indes in Sartrouville,

the Bois-Rochefort sector in Cormeilles-en-Parisis.

Many bus lines run through this territory but suffer from difficult traffic conditions, especially during rush hour.

The Bus Entre Seine project aims to improve passenger travel in the area, in particular by developing dedicated bus lanes. It will thus improve the regularity of the lines and reduce travel times between the Bezons bridge (T2 tramway) and the stations of Argenteuil (Transilien J), Sartrouville (RER A, Transilien L) and Cormeilles-en-Parisis (Transilien J).

The development of reserved bus lanes will be accompanied by a requalification of public spaces, including the creation of cycle routes and landscaping for a better quality of life: trees, widened pavements, etc.

This project is linked to urban planning and transport policies in a rapidly changing territory. The sector, densely populated and rich in business hubs, will develop further by 2030. This is why the public transport offer must adapt and respond as best as possible to future developments while developing soft modes of transport.