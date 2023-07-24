In the Esbly/Coupvray sector, the EVE Bus will run along the RD5d, then off existing roads through the field known as the "Vignes Rouges", will serve the Louis Braille college before reaching its terminus, the Esbly station.

3 stations will be located on this sequence, about 2.1 km long:

The "Les Champs Forts" station on the west side of the RD5d, opposite the eponymous residential area, in the municipality of Esbly. –

The "Collège Louis Braille" station at the level of the Louis Braille college car park, near the former Champs Forts SNCF station on the Esbly-Crécy-la-Chapelle line.

The "Gare d'Esbly" station, the northern terminus of the Esbly-Val d'Europe bus line, within the future South bus station of the Esbly station station. This station will allow connections with the Transilien line P (Paris-Meaux and Esbly – Crécy-la-Chapelle lines), as well as all the bus lines serving the hub's bus stations.

The arrival of the EVE bus will be accompanied by a redefinition of the outdoor and interior spaces of the Louis Braille college grounds in order to secure all flows (pedestrians, PRM, bicycles, cars, buses), to guarantee good conditions of access for buses to the dedicated lanes and to improve all the functionalities (school bus service, staff parking, drop-off point, EVE bus station, etc.). other bus lines....).

The project requires the construction of an engineering structure allowing the crossing of the RD5, the Canal de Meaux à Chalifert and the Esbly – Crécy la Chapelle tram train line.

Lanes dedicated to buses, stations and facilities dedicated to active modes of transport (pedestrians, bicycles) will be created off the existing road and along the railway infrastructure.

A two-way cycle path and a 2m pavement for pedestrians will be built on the west bank of the RD5d, along the natural hedge bordering the field, in line with the proposed developments on Boulevard Schuman and the RD5d.

along the natural hedge bordering the field, in line with the proposed developments on Boulevard Schuman and the RD5d. Beyond the "Les Champs Forts" station, in the direction of the "Vignes Rouges" field sector towards the Esbly station, a 5 m wide greenway (pedestrians/cycles) will be built on the same side.

Bicycle parking (secure lockers and hoops) will be positioned in the immediate vicinity of the stations

* Station names are tentative