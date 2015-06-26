New lineEsbly > Val d'Europe

The EVE Bus project consists of creating a new line and building dedicated bus lanes, between Esbly station and the Marne-la-Vallée Intercommunal Hospital, via the Marne-la-Vallée – Chessy and Val d'Europe stations. It will support the important dynamics of the territory thanks to its structuring infrastructure linking the new districts and serving the major local facilities. Its articulated buses with a high level of service will offer fast, reliable and regular public transport to all.