New lineEsbly > Val d'Europe

The EVE Bus project consists of creating a new line and building dedicated bus lanes, between Esbly station and the Marne-la-Vallée Intercommunal Hospital, via the Marne-la-Vallée – Chessy and Val d'Europe stations. It will support the important dynamics of the territory thanks to its structuring infrastructure linking the new districts and serving the major local facilities. Its articulated buses with a high level of service will offer fast, reliable and regular public transport to all.
Key-Figures
12 new stations
in 8 municipalities
3 stations served
Esbly, Marne-la-Vallée - Chessy and Val d'Europe
8.4km
dedicated bus lanes
1 continuous cycle path
and bicycle parking at the stations
11,200 travellers
expected every day
A bus running 7 days a week
between 5:30 a.m. and 00:30 a.m.
A bus every 5 minutes
Approximately during peak hours
Articulated buses
of 18m with its own engine
Calendar
- 2014-2015Pre-studies
- February 2015Approval of the Objectives and Main Characteristics File (DOCP)
- From 11 May to 26 June 2015Prior consultation
- 7 October 2015Approval of the report of the Concertation
- 2017-2021Preliminary studies
- February 11, 2021Approval of the Schematic Diagram (SDP) and the Public Utility Inquiry File (DEUP)
- TodayDetailed studies
- Prior consultation
- Public interest inquiry
- Declaration of public utility
- Parcel survey
- Work and commissioning