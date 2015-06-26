New lineEsbly > Val d'Europe

Bus

The EVE Bus project consists of creating a new line and building dedicated bus lanes, between Esbly station and the Marne-la-Vallée Intercommunal Hospital, via the Marne-la-Vallée – Chessy and Val d'Europe stations. It will support the important dynamics of the territory thanks to its structuring infrastructure linking the new districts and serving the major local facilities. Its articulated buses with a high level of service will offer fast, reliable and regular public transport to all.

State
Île-de-France Region
Department of Seine et Marne
Val d'Europe Agglomeration
Île-de-France Mobilités

Key-Figures

12 new stations

in 8 municipalities

3 stations served

Esbly, Marne-la-Vallée - Chessy and Val d'Europe

8.4km

dedicated bus lanes

1 continuous cycle path

and bicycle parking at the stations

11,200 travellers

expected every day

A bus running 7 days a week

between 5:30 a.m. and 00:30 a.m.

A bus every 5 minutes

Approximately during peak hours

Articulated buses

of 18m with its own engine

Calendar

  1. 2014-2015
    Pre-studies
  2. February 2015
    Approval of the Objectives and Main Characteristics File (DOCP)
  3. From 11 May to 26 June 2015
    Prior consultation
  4. 7 October 2015
    Approval of the report of the Concertation
  5. 2017-2021
    Preliminary studies
  6. February 11, 2021
    Approval of the Schematic Diagram (SDP) and the Public Utility Inquiry File (DEUP)
  7. Today
    Detailed studies
  8. Prior consultation
  9. Public interest inquiry
  10. Declaration of public utility
  11. Parcel survey
  12. Work and commissioning