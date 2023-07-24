The route
Fittings for every use
The new EVE bus rapid transit line will serve 12 stations in the municipalities of Esbly, Coupvray, Chessy, Montry, Magny-le-Hongre, Montévrain, Serris and Jossigny. It will be accompanied by numerous developments to give everyone their place in the public space (public transport users, cyclists, pedestrians, motorists, etc.):
- The continuous lanes dedicated to buses will make it possible to avoid the vagaries of traffic. Their position in the centre of the road on the majority of the route (axial insertion) will make it possible to maintain riverside access, access to adjacent roads and parking. The road capacity of the existing roads will also be maintained as part of the project.
- The intersections will be redesigned to guarantee the safe crossing of all users (buses, bicycles, pedestrians, cars, etc.) and to improve the flow of bus traffic. Through a detection system upstream of the intersection, the EVE bus, which has priority, will trigger the passage through the green light. It will thus guarantee a high commercial speed and a regular service.
- Facilities will be designed to facilitate soft modes. Continuous cycle routes will be created along the route.
- Several engineering structures will be built, including the crossing of RER line A (twice), the Disney Marina, the Boulevard du Parc, the Crécy la Chapelle tram-train line, the Meaux canal in Chalifert and the RD5 in Esbly.
The project has the particularity of being part of the project to double the primary road network carried out by the EPA France: 2×2 lanes in the long term on Avenue Hergé, Avenue Schuman and the RD5d. The space needed for the lanes dedicated to buses, in the centre of the road, is indeed planned as part of the EPA France project. Significant partnership work has been carried out and will continue with EPA France to ensure a homogeneous and qualitative continuity of the developments and for the coordination of work on this perimeter.