The project

The territory is undergoing profound changes with many urban development projects such as the ZAC de Coupvray, the ZAC des 3 Ormes, the ZAC des Épinettes, the extension of the Disney park, the ZAC des Congrès, the eco-district of Montévrain, the ZAC des Grassets, the ZAC du Pré au Chêne... At different stages of progress (delivered, under construction, under study), they will eventually form new city districts combining housing, jobs and facilities.

The Bus EVE project anticipates the travel needs of all these future residents and users. Essential, it will provide them with an efficient, reliable public transit service adapted to future needs.

+ 20,000 jobs* between 2025 and 2035

+ 23,700 inhabitants* between 2025 and 2035

*source: Paris Region Institute