The project
8.4 km
12
3 train stations
7 days a week
1 bus every 5 minutes
18 meters
11 200
1 cycle path
100 %
The EVE Bus project consists of creating a new line and building dedicated bus lanes, between Esbly station and the Marne-la-Vallée Intercommunal Hospital, via the Marne-la-Vallée – Chessy and Val d'Europe stations. It will support the important dynamics of the territory thanks to its structuring infrastructure linking the new districts and serving the major local facilities. Its articulated buses with a high level of service will offer fast, reliable and regular public transport to all.
Objectives
- supporting the urban development of the territory
- offer a high-level service transport service between the Meaux catchment area and sector IV of the new town of Marne-la-Vallée
- ensure a quality network with the structuring transport network by providing an efficient link with the stations of Esbly (Line P), Marne-la-Vallée – Chessy (RER A and SCNF station), and Val d'Europe (RER A)
- to serve the major facilities of the territory and the employment sectors of Chessy and Val d'Europe (Marne-la-Vallée intercommunal hospital, Val d'Europe shopping centre, the Disney park, the Louis Braille college and its gymnasium, the Esbly cemetery; and future: schools, university centres, congress centres, etc.)
- Create a fast and reliable transportation service that is accessible to the entire population
Supporting the development of the territory
The territory is undergoing profound changes with many urban development projects such as the ZAC de Coupvray, the ZAC des 3 Ormes, the ZAC des Épinettes, the extension of the Disney park, the ZAC des Congrès, the eco-district of Montévrain, the ZAC des Grassets, the ZAC du Pré au Chêne... At different stages of progress (delivered, under construction, under study), they will eventually form new city districts combining housing, jobs and facilities.
The Bus EVE project anticipates the travel needs of all these future residents and users. Essential, it will provide them with an efficient, reliable public transit service adapted to future needs.
- + 20,000 jobs* between 2025 and 2035
- + 23,700 inhabitants* between 2025 and 2035
*source: Paris Region Institute
Connecting stations
The bus will connect with other structuring public transport lines on a regional and national scale: the RER A at the "Val d'Europe" and "Gare de Marne-la-Vallée Chessy Sud" stops, the Transilien line P at Esbly station, numerous bus lines along the route and the high-speed lines at Marne-la-Vallée Chessy Sud station (TGV).
A reliable and fast bus
The EVE Bus will run on a dedicated lane, in each direction, and will have priority at intersections. The intersections will be completely redesigned and secured for the crossing of all modes. Freed from the hazards of road traffic, the bus will guarantee reliable and fast travel times for passengers.
It will benefit from a high level of service to promote the modal shift.
The project will benefit other bus lines in the area, which will be able to use the new bus lanes on certain sections.
Comfortable stations
The limited number of stations and their locations are designed to optimise bus speed while guaranteeing service to the region's major neighbourhoods and facilities. 12 stations*, spaced 700m apart on average, will be set up as close as possible to existing or future travel facilities, such as the Marne-la-Vallée intercommunal hospital, the Val d'Europe shopping centre, the University of Montévrain, the Chessy convention centre, the Disney parks and the Louis Braille college...
Arranged opposite each other along the entire route, the EVE Bus stations will be easily spotted, accessible to all and comfortable. The majority of them will accommodate two vehicles simultaneously. They will all be equipped with many facilities (shelter, seating, real-time passenger information, etc.) including parking for bicycles (sheltered hoops and secure bicycle lockers).
*Station names are tentative
Cycling routes
The developments will give each user his or her place in the public space, in particular by promoting soft modes. A safe cycle route will be set up along the entire route or in the immediate vicinity at the Morris Bridge.
- A minimum of 400 bicycle parking spaces, 60% of which are lockers (with electric charging) will be provided in the immediate vicinity of the stations.
- At the terminus stations: a secure bicycle locker with 60 spaces and a minimum of 20 bicycle racks under shelter;
- At the "Gare de Marne-la-Vallée Chessy Sud" station in connection with the Marne-la-Vallée – Chessy interchange: a secure bicycle locker with 120 spaces, in addition to the bicycle racks already implemented as part of the development of the South bus station;
- At the other stations: a minimum of 12 spaces, including at least 6 sheltered hoops
New high-performance buses
The new line will be equipped with a fleet of 14 18-metre articulated vehicles with its own engine. They will run on biomethane, thus limiting the emission of greenhouse gases and pollutants that are harmful to human health.
To ensure their maintenance, cleaning and parking, the Bailly-Romainvilliers bus operations centre has been selected. It can currently accommodate around a hundred standard and articulated buses, and is the subject of an energy transition project and an extension to accommodate NGV-powered buses. Particular attention will be paid to the quality of the architectural and landscape integration of buildings and surfaces, with the future urban project of the Zone de la Motte.