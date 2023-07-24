Dialogue
As with all the projects carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités, the region's stakeholders are involved in the stages of project development. During the pre-project studies, consultation with the local authorities and project partners will continue, particularly before the public inquiry.
Prior consultation
What is it about?
Consultation is an essential step in any urban development project. The opinions collected at the end of the project will make it possible to adapt the project to its environment and to the needs of the users of the territory.
Give your opinion on the project for more than a month
A new phase of preliminary consultation will be organised in the coming months. This will allow you to give your opinion on the project since the last consultation phase in 2015. The developments since 2015 will be presented to you.
The next step will be the public inquiry
What is it about?
The public inquiry will be organised by the services of the Prefecture of Seine-et-Marne and, after the examination of the project's public utility inquiry file, by the Prefecture and by the competent State authorities.
As a regulatory procedure defined by Article L.123-2 of the Environmental Code, before decisions likely to affect the environment as mentioned in Article L. 123-2, the public inquiry aims to:
- Ensure that the public is informed by presenting the characteristics of the project, the conditions for its integration into its environment, its impacts and the measures to remedy them;
- To collect the expression of as many people as possible in order to ensure that they are taken into account in the assessment of the project;
- To make the urban planning documents of the municipalities of the route compatible: this consists of modifying and making the Local Urban Plans consistent with the project declared to be of public utility;
- Ultimately, allow the observations and proposals received during the inquiry to be taken into consideration by the commission of inquiry and the project owner
- Allow the competent authorities to declare the project to be in the public interest