Prior consultation

What is it about?

Consultation is an essential step in any urban development project. The opinions collected at the end of the project will make it possible to adapt the project to its environment and to the needs of the users of the territory.

Give your opinion on the project for more than a month

A new phase of preliminary consultation will be organised in the coming months. This will allow you to give your opinion on the project since the last consultation phase in 2015. The developments since 2015 will be presented to you.