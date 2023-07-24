Cost and financing
The actors
The State
By participating in the financing of the Bus EVE project, the State is committed to meeting the challenges of travel and the expectations of Ile-de-France residents. It pursues its objective: to modernise and develop more efficient transport lines accessible to all, making it possible to move more quickly towards a sustainable city and a more peaceful way of life, and thus to strengthen the attractiveness of the Île-de-France region.
The Île-de-France Region
The Île-de-France Region is the leading funder of the development of transport in Île-de-France. Its priority: to develop suburb-to-suburb connections to concretely improve the mobility of all Ile-de-France residents. The Region is participating in the financing of the studies and infrastructure of the EVE Bus.
The Department of Seine-et-Marne
The Department of Seine-et-Marne acts to facilitate the travel of Seine-et-Marne residents by public transport, whether to go to work, school, a place of leisure or to access local services. As part of the Bus EVE project, the Department participates in the financing of studies and infrastructure.
Val d'Europe Agglomeration
The fourth sector of the new town of Marne-la-Vallée, the agglomeration includes all the municipalities served by the EVE Bus, namely Bailly-Romainvilliers, Chessy, Coupvray, Magny-le-Hongre and Serris, joined in January 2018 by the municipalities of Villeneuve le Comte and Villeneuve Saint-Denis and since January 2020 by Esbly, Montry and Saint-Germain-sur-Morin. Created to support the development of the territory: construction and management of infrastructure, public school facilities, development of urban plans, reception of new populations, etc. Val d'Europe Agglomération participates in the financing of the pre-project studies and the infrastructure.
Île-de-France Mobilités
Île-de-France Mobilités imagines, organises and finances public transport for all Ile-de-France residents. At the heart of the Île-de-France transport network, IDFM brings together all the players (passengers, elected officials, manufacturers, carriers, infrastructure managers), decides and manages development and modernisation projects for all types of transport, and invests and innovates to improve the service provided to passengers. As part of the Bus EVE project, as the pilot of the entire project, IDFM ensures that the program, schedule and costs are respected. It has conducted the preliminary consultation and is finally financing all the rolling stock as well as the operating cost.
The partners
The EVE Bus is developed in collaboration with all the municipalities, communities and partners concerned, in order to adapt the project to the specificities of the territory, in particular: the municipalities of Esbly, Coupvray, Montry, Magny-le-Hongre, Chessy, Serris, Montévrain, Jossigny, and Bailly-Romainvilliers, the Val d'Europe Agglomération and Marne et Gondoire agglomeration communities, the public development establishments of Marne-la-Vallée EPAMarne and EPAFrance, the Syndicat Intercommunal des Transport, the Louis Braille College in Esbly, the Grand Hôpital de l'Est Francilien, the VALFRANCE agricultural cooperative, the company EURODISNEY SAS, SNCF-Réseau, Voies Navigables de France, HAROPA - Ports de Paris.