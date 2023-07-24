Cost and financing

Île-de-France Mobilités imagines, organises and finances public transport for all Ile-de-France residents. At the heart of the Île-de-France transport network, IDFM brings together all the players (passengers, elected officials, manufacturers, carriers, infrastructure managers), decides and manages development and modernisation projects for all types of transport, and invests and innovates to improve the service provided to passengers. As part of the Bus EVE project, as the pilot of the entire project, IDFM ensures that the program, schedule and costs are respected. It has conducted the preliminary consultation and is finally financing all the rolling stock as well as the operating cost.