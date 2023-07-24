Inside the circular boulevard (RD344), in the "Intraring" sector, the EVE Bus will run on Avenue Hergé, Rue Morris and its extension. It will cross the railway tracks on the Morris Bridge towards the Chessy Sud bus station and then continue on Avenue Séramy. It will then turn upstream of a first junction (K0, currently the Simone Veil roundabout) to join Avenue Schuman and will cross two new bridges and a second junction (G) on the same avenue.

4 stations* will be located on this sequence of approximately 3.9 km:

The "Ariane" station, on Avenue Hergé, at the level of Rue d'Ariane, will serve the ZAC des Studios et des Congrès, the ZAC du Centre Urbain du Val d'Europe, and will make it possible to reach the Val d'Europe station (RER A and bus station) about 280m away.

The "Campus" station serving the ZAC des Studios et des Congrès and the ZAC du Centre Urbain du Val d'Europe – in particular the future Campus on the north-east side of Avenue Hergé

The station "Gare de Marne-la-Vallée-Chessy Sud" within the southern bus station of Marne-la-Vallée Chessy (connection with the RER A and the SNCF station)

The "René Goscinny" station located north of the crossroads with Avenue René Goscinny / Jules Verne. This station will facilitate connections with the bus lines serving the Chessy Nord bus station.

This sequence provides for the redevelopment of roundabouts into crossroads (K0, H1 and G) to facilitate the crossing of the Bus and guarantee better legibility for the movement of active modes, while limiting the impact on cars.

In connection with the development of the primary road network supported by the EPA, a continuous two-way cycle path is planned on the west bank of Hergé and Schuman avenues. A unidirectional and bilateral cycle path is also planned on Avenue Séramy.

Cycle continuity between Avenue Hergé and Chessy station will be able to be carried out via the new Rue de la Planchette. The cycling facilities on this section will be defined outside the project, as part of the programming study underway by EPA France. Indeed, Rue Morris is forbidden to general traffic for safety reasons, their vocation being dedicated to logistical traffic and the passage of buses.

Bicycle parking (secure lockers and hoops) will be positioned in the immediate vicinity of the stations.

* Station names are provisional.