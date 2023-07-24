The EVE Bus will take the RD5d between the circular boulevard (RD344) and the rue de Montry in Coupvray.

3 stations* are proposed on this sequence of about 1.2 km:

The "Hôtels du Val de France" resort is close to the existing hotel sector and will be developed in the future

The "Trois Ormes" station to the south of the RD934, near a future commercial centre of the ZAC des Trois Ormes and the pedestrian axis crossing the RD5d planned as part of the development of this ZAC.

The "Cent Arpents" station to the north of the RD934, close to a future commercial centre of the Coupvray ZAC, as well as an existing or planned centre of facilities in the area (possible future secondary school – Coupvray ZAC, gymnasium, school group, Parc du Château, etc.).

This sequence will require the reconfiguration of three intersections to:

guarantee the insertion of dedicated bus lanes

improve readability for active mode routing

Limiting the impact on cars

The intersection with Rue de Montry to allow the insertion of the lanes dedicated to buses to be switched. The EVE Bus will switch from an insertion in the centre of the road on the RD5d to a lateral insertion, on the west side towards Esbly, upstream of the junction with Rue de Montry.

A two-way cycle path on the pavement will be built on the west bank of the RD5d.

Bicycle parking (secure lockers and hoops) will be positioned in the immediate vicinity of the stations.

* Station names are tentative