In the Val d'Europe sector, the EVE Bus will run on the Cours de la Gondoire, turn at a first junction (T9) towards the circular boulevard (RD344), cross a bridge over the RER A tracks, then turn upstream of a second junction (C0) towards Avenue Hergé.

Two stations* will be located on the Cours de la Gondoire on this sequence of about 1 km long:

The terminus "Hôpital intercommunal de Marne-la-Vallée", in the immediate vicinity of the entrance to the hospital

The "Val d'Europe" station which will serve the urban centre, the future University of Montévrain and the Val d'Europe regional shopping centre. This station will also provide access to the Val d'Europe station (RER A and bus station) as well as the new Montévrain bus station (project).

This sequence will require the resumption of the engineering structure allowing the crossing of the RER A and the modification of the C0 intersection (Boulevard circulaire / Avenue Hergé et Europe), to guarantee the insertion of lanes dedicated to the Bus, better legibility for the path of active modes, while limiting the impact on cars.

A two-way cycle path will be built on both banks of the Cours de la Gondoire, then on the north bank of the circular boulevard and will continue on the west bank on Avenue Hergé. Bicycle parking (secure lockers and hoops) will be positioned in the immediate vicinity of the stations.

* Station names are provisional.