Meet the experts: a look back at the decoding evening of 29 March
Published on
Organized on March 29, 2023 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Hunebelle room in Clamart, the objective of the decryption evening was to allow participants to deepen their knowledge of the project, both from a technical point of view and its potential integration into the territory during the construction phase.
This evening was organized in two sequences: one on the surface scenario, followed by one on the tunnel scenario. Following the presentations and feedback from the speakers on the organization of the site for underground or surface transport projects, the participants were able to work in round tables and solicit the experts present in order to exchange and answer questions.
This meeting, organised in a different format from the opening evenings (7 March) and the debate evening (22 March), kept its promises. The attendance (more than 90 people were counted) as well as the quality of the contributions continue to enrich the content of the consultation around the project.
Dominique Ganiage, guarantor of the consultation, was present to ensure the smooth running of the meeting, answer some questions from the public and give her view of the evening.
The first part of the meeting was dedicated to the presentation by experts of the principles of organizing a construction site for underground projects. Aymeric GELLEE, head of the engineering structures department at Ingérop, a design office mandated by Île-de-France Mobilités, first presented the main principles of design and phasing of such a project. Thierry HUYGHUES BEAUFOND, Head of Infrastructure at the Société du Grand Paris, then gave his feedback on the construction with tunnel boring machines of the Grand Paris Express metro.
The participants in the meeting were then able to exchange in round tables, record their observations and questions. The experts present at this meeting were available to answer questions and provide additional insights in small groups. The main themes discussed at each table were then the subject of a collective restitution.
The second part of the meeting began with a presentation of the principles of organizing a site for surface projects. Sébastien BADENS, head of the upstream transport studies department at Ingérop, first presented the typical phasing of such a project. Marine LERCH, Project Manager for the T10 tram at Île-de-France Mobilités, then gave feedback on the work on the T10 tram, which is scheduled to be commissioned at the end of June 2023.
A new time of exchanges by tables in the presence of the experts was then held and gave rise to a collective restitution.
The minutes and presentation material distributed during the meeting will be posted online shortly.