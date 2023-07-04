Meet the experts: a look back at the decoding evening of 29 March

Organized on March 29, 2023 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Hunebelle room in Clamart, the objective of the decryption evening was to allow participants to deepen their knowledge of the project, both from a technical point of view and its potential integration into the territory during the construction phase.

This evening was organized in two sequences: one on the surface scenario, followed by one on the tunnel scenario. Following the presentations and feedback from the speakers on the organization of the site for underground or surface transport projects, the participants were able to work in round tables and solicit the experts present in order to exchange and answer questions.

This meeting, organised in a different format from the opening evenings (7 March) and the debate evening (22 March), kept its promises. The attendance (more than 90 people were counted) as well as the quality of the contributions continue to enrich the content of the consultation around the project.

Dominique Ganiage, guarantor of the consultation, was present to ensure the smooth running of the meeting, answer some questions from the public and give her view of the evening.