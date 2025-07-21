ExtensionJardin Parisien > Gare de Clamart

Since June 24, 2023, the T10 tram connects Antony (Croix de Berny) to Clamart (Jardin Parisien) in 20 minutes, via Châtenay-Malabry and Le Plessis-Robinson. To better meet the mobility needs of the region, it was decided to study the conditions for the construction of an extension of the T10 tram between the "Jardin Parisien" and "Gare de Clamart" stations, allowing the connection with metro line 15 and the N train at the terminus, at Clamart station.

This extension would allow shortened and reliable travel times for all users of the T10 tram, as well as greater comfort for users of the currently saturated bus lines, in particular buses 189 and 191. This project would also have environmental advantages by promoting active mobility and intermodality.

The preliminary consultation organised from 27 February to 24 April 2023 guided Île-de-France Mobilités in its decision to continue the studies of the T10 extension project according to a tunnel scenario.