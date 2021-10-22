Discover the project

From 27 February to 24 April 2023, the preliminary consultation on the extension of the T10 tram made it possible to present, enlighten and debate sector by sector two scenarios:

The "baseline" scenario, in a tunnel;

The "alternative" scenario, on the surface.

In the light of multiple exchanges with the public, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to continue the studies of the tunnel scenario and to rule out the surface scenario.

The so-called "continuous consultation" phase, which began at the end of 2023, now aims to gradually refine the tunnel extension project and the conditions for its integration into the territory, section by section and in each sector.