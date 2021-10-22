Discover the project
The extension in 3 objectives
Better connecting the territory
Increasing the use of public transport tenfold
Supporting development
A tunnel route
From 27 February to 24 April 2023, the preliminary consultation on the extension of the T10 tram made it possible to present, enlighten and debate sector by sector two scenarios:
- The "baseline" scenario, in a tunnel;
- The "alternative" scenario, on the surface.
In the light of multiple exchanges with the public, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to continue the studies of the tunnel scenario and to rule out the surface scenario.
The so-called "continuous consultation" phase, which began at the end of 2023, now aims to gradually refine the tunnel extension project and the conditions for its integration into the territory, section by section and in each sector.
Where?
This route passes through a tunnel after the Jardin Parisien station and continues under the forest of Meudon and the town of Clamart.
What?
3 new stations:
- Clamart Town Hall
- Centre of Clamart, near the Parc de la Maison Blanche
- Clamart station
2 ancillary works:
- Bois de Clamart (sports course sector)
- Lazare Carnot sector
When the distance between two successive stations is greater than 800 metres, it is necessary to install a so-called "annex" structure allowing emergency access to the tunnel in the event of an incident and capable of ventilating and extracting smoke from the tunnel.
How?
The departure is offered from the "Jardin Parisien" station, in a gently sloping environment, suitable for the optimal start of a tunnel. Immediately north of the "Jardin Parisien" station, the tramway would begin its descent in order to bury itself at a depth of about 15 meters in relation to the natural terrain.
To minimize geotechnical risks, the route would avoid underground quarries as much as possible, or pass under them if no avoidance is possible. Particular attention is also paid to possible interfaces with other elements present in the basement (underground car parks, building foundations, etc.).