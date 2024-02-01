Ongoing consultation – discussions continue

The preliminary consultation organised from 27 February to 24 April 2023 was an essential time to discuss and collect your opinions. On 17 October 2023, a public summary meeting was held to present the results of the consultation, the decisions taken at the end of the consultation and the commitments made by Île-de-France Mobilités for the continuation of the project and the ongoing consultation.

What is the ongoing consultation?

A new phase known as "continuous consultation", placed under the aegis of the National Commission for Public Debate, has opened since the end of 2023. Its general objective is to gradually refine the project and the conditions for its integration into the territory, section by section, and will continue until the public inquiry.

The first phase of the ongoing consultation should make it possible to establish a shared inventory, an essential element for the rest of the project. Île-de-France Mobilités wishes to rely on the contributions of the region's inhabitants and stakeholders to enrich the study phase, which will begin in the spring of 2024.

First step: the auditions of actors

The new phase of so-called "continuous" consultation was marked by hearings of associations and local residents who presented an actor's notebook during the preliminary consultation. This is to allow them to express their essential needs in the context of the tunnel extension project selected at the end of the consultation, to specify their questions and their proposals for alternative solutions, so that Île-de-France Mobilités can provide the desired answers.

A total of 9 interviews were conducted face-to-face and remotely. Île-de-France Mobilités would like to thank all the participants in these rich and constructive exchanges. A feedback session will be offered to the participants, and a summary of the hearings will be published on the project's website.

What's next? Workshops by sector

The ongoing consultation will now continue with a cycle of workshops by sector. The objective is to establish with you a shared inventory of the situation and to identify together your uses, practices, and points of attention in your neighborhoods in order to be able to integrate them into future studies and come back to you later on appropriate development proposals.