Continuous consultation - consult the second interim report!

The second interim report of the ongoing consultation is online. Written by Sylvie Haudebourg, guarantor of the continuous consultation appointed by the National Commission for Public Debate, this report takes stock of the entire process carried out between October 2024 and September 2025.

This document offers a complete vision of the public's involvement and the consultation and dialogue mechanisms deployed by the project owner, follows the commitments of the project owner, and reviews the content of the exchanges with the public and the main topics raised by the latter. The guarantor also presents its opinion on the progress of the consultation.

The ongoing consultation will be the subject of an interim report each year, until the public inquiry, the next major stage of public participation in the project.