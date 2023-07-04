Discover the results of the consultation of the CNDP's guarantors

Following the preliminary consultation on the T10 tram extension project held from 27 February to 24 April 2023, the guarantors of the consultation, Dominique Ganiage and Sylvie Haudebourg, presented their assessment of the consultation to the National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP) on 24 May 2023.

In particular, the guarantors of the consultation stated that the CNDP's requirements in terms of information and consultation have been heard and respected by Île-de-France Mobilités, within the framework of a constructive dialogue between the project owner and the guarantors. They also welcomed the richness of the exchanges, the breadth of participation and the questions or proposals. Find their analysis of the consultation and their recommendations HERE!

Now it's time for the response of the project owner Île-de-France Mobilités, which will complete and close this first phase of the project.