In March 2024, take part in the workshops by sector!

Three workshops near you

Île-de-France Mobilités invites you to participate in the sector-specific workshops organised at the end of March 2024!

On the program: a walk on the field and a time of exchange in the room.

Clamart station sector: Wednesday, March 20 at 6 p.m.

Meet on the station forecourt (1 esplanade Nadar, 92140 Clamart)

Clamart city centre sector: Wednesday, March 27 at 6 p.m.

Meeting point in front of the employment centre (30 rue Gabriel Péri, 92140 Clamart)

Jardin Parisien Sector: Saturday, March 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Meet at the Hôpital Béclère stop on the T10 tram

The objective of these meetings is to establish a shared inventory by identifying together your uses, practices and points of attention in your neighborhoods. This is to be able to integrate them into the studies and come back to you later on suitable development proposals, particularly for the stations and other surface structures.

Register for workshops near you by completing this form.

The consultation continues: what is it?

The preliminary consultation organised from 27 February to 24 April 2023 guided Île-de-France Mobilités in its decision to continue the studies of the T10 extension project according to a tunnel scenario. A new phase called "continuous consultation" is now opening, placed under the aegis of the National Commission for Public Debate. The latter has appointed Sylvie Haudebourg as guarantor in charge of monitoring the ongoing consultation, who will therefore continue her mission to support Île-de-France Mobilités until the public inquiry.

The general objective of the continuous consultation is to gradually refine the project and the conditions for its integration into the territory, section by section. The first phase of the ongoing consultation, which includes the workshops by sector, should make it possible to establish a shared inventory with you: an essential element to enrich future technical studies.