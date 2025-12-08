Single-tube and twin-tube tunnel configurations: discover the decryption sheet

Île-de-France Mobilités is currently pursuing studies for the extension of the T10 tramway between the Jardin Parisien and Gare de Clamart stations, in order to optimise its design. Two alternative configurations of the tunnel, single-tube or twin-tube, are thus studied from a technical point of view. The objective: to identify the most favourable option in order to reduce the surface impact on the urban fabric, optimise the environmental balance of the operation, while ensuring that the future needs related to the operation of the line are met.

In order to better understand these two configurations, their characteristics and their implications in terms of safety, station configuration and environmental assessment, Île-de-France Mobilités has developed a thematic sheet comparing these two options.

The studies carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités are continuing to verify the feasibility of these two configurations and to compare their advantages and disadvantages, but also to stabilise an optimised scenario for the project, particularly for the route and the location of the stations. A time of exchange will be organized in the spring of 2026 to present the results of the studies and the evolution of the project to the public.