The preliminary consultation is over – thank you for your participation!

Between 27 February and 24 April, 12 meetings were organised near you:
- The 6 stands in the public space from February 27 to March 20 with more than 450 participants
- The opening public meeting on March 7 attended by nearly 300 participants
- The evening debate on March 22 in the presence of 100 participants
- The decoding evening on March 29 with 90 participants
- The two workshops on April 6 and 13 which brought together 70 and 60 participants respectively
- The closing evening on April 20 in the presence of 150 participants
A total of 3,440 reviews were collected with:
- 196 questionnaires completed on the stands and during the meetings
- 19 actors' notebooks deposited
- 2,154 reviews written online
- 1090 T Coupons
All these contributions will now study an analysis to take stock of the consultation.
You can find the opinions, actors' notebooks, materials and reports of the meetings on the website.
See you at the end of May for the publication of the guarantors' report!