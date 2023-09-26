Ile-de-France Mobilités' response to the results of the consultation

Ile-de-France Mobilités' response closes the consultation process that took place from 27 February to 24 April 2023. You will find the context and the issues that marked this consultation as well as the summary of the opinions expressed during the various moments of exchange. Île-de-France Mobilités responds to the assessment of the guarantors of the consultation and shares the orientations for the continuation of the project.

Do not hesitate to consult the response of Île-de-France Mobilités and the results of the consultation.

Thank you for your many opinions on the project and see you at the next stage: the consultation continues!