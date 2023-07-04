The closing public meeting: the last highlight of the preliminary consultation

Organized on April 20, 2023 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Hunebelle room in Clamart, the public meeting at the end of the preliminary consultation was intended to draw up an initial state of participation and consultation and to give the floor to the territory's stakeholders.

This last time of exchanges with the public as part of the preliminary consultation was attended by about 150 participants.

The meeting was introduced by the Mayor of Clamart, Jean-Didier BERGER, Arnaud CROLAIS, Director of Infrastructure at Ile-de-France Mobilités and Yves DANTEC, Head of the Surface Projects Department at Ile-de-France Mobilités.

The two guarantors of the preliminary consultation appointed by the National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP), Dominique GANIAGE and Sylvie HAUDEBOURG, then took the floor to carry out a retrospective of the consultation.

The Île-de-France Mobilités teams also provided their views on the consultation and the major topics discussed.