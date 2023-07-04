The closing public meeting: the last highlight of the preliminary consultation
Organized on April 20, 2023 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Hunebelle room in Clamart, the public meeting at the end of the preliminary consultation was intended to draw up an initial state of participation and consultation and to give the floor to the territory's stakeholders.
This last time of exchanges with the public as part of the preliminary consultation was attended by about 150 participants.
The meeting was introduced by the Mayor of Clamart, Jean-Didier BERGER, Arnaud CROLAIS, Director of Infrastructure at Ile-de-France Mobilités and Yves DANTEC, Head of the Surface Projects Department at Ile-de-France Mobilités.
The two guarantors of the preliminary consultation appointed by the National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP), Dominique GANIAGE and Sylvie HAUDEBOURG, then took the floor to carry out a retrospective of the consultation.
The Île-de-France Mobilités teams also provided their views on the consultation and the major topics discussed.
Georges SIFFREDI, President of the Hauts-de-Seine Departmental Council and Benoît BLOT, 2nd Deputy Mayor of Plessis Robinson reacted to these presentations and also gave their views on the consultation and its lessons.
Following these interventions, a first time of exchanges was organized during which the participants expressed themselves on their experience of the consultation.
The floor was then given to the structures that had chosen to submit an actor's notebook, in order to have a look at the contrasting visions on the project:
- Charles-Emmanuel THURET, Société du Grand Paris
- Jean-Didier BERGER, President EPT Vallée Sud Grand Paris
- Marie-Catherine POIRIER, President AUT Clamart
- Daniel COLLEAUX, Living in Clamart
- Pierre SALMERON, Sud Environnement
- William SERRANO, Dérailleurs de Clamart
- Roland RABEAU, Clamart Citoyenne
- Serge KEHYAYAN, City of Clamart
Finally, after a presentation of the next steps by the guarantors and the Ile-de-France Mobilités teams, the participants were able to react to all the speeches and express their latest contributions during a second period of exchanges.
All the interventions as well as the answers provided by the project leader have been recorded and will appear in the minutes of this meeting.
During this closing meeting, all the speakers thanked the project leader and the guarantors for the holding of the consultation and the different formats proposed. The project leader, for his part, thanked the participants for their participation and the detailed, rich and quality contributions.
The minutes and presentation material distributed during the meeting will be posted soon on this website.