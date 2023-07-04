The opening public meeting: the first highlight of the preliminary consultation

Organised on 7 March 2023 from 7 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. at the Hunebelle room in Clamart, the public meeting to open the preliminary consultation was intended to present the framework and modalities of the consultation, the T10 tram extension project and the two scenarios submitted for consultation. It was also a question of allowing a first time of exchanges with the public.

This meeting kept all its promises and the interest in the project was illustrated by the high attendance: nearly 300 participants were counted!

On site, everyone had the opportunity to send their opinion through a questionnaire and to access the documentation made available by Île-de-France Mobilités, the project leader.