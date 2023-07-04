The opening public meeting: the first highlight of the preliminary consultation
Organised on 7 March 2023 from 7 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. at the Hunebelle room in Clamart, the public meeting to open the preliminary consultation was intended to present the framework and modalities of the consultation, the T10 tram extension project and the two scenarios submitted for consultation. It was also a question of allowing a first time of exchanges with the public.
This meeting kept all its promises and the interest in the project was illustrated by the high attendance: nearly 300 participants were counted!
On site, everyone had the opportunity to send their opinion through a questionnaire and to access the documentation made available by Île-de-France Mobilités, the project leader.
The meeting was introduced bythe Mayor of Clamart, Jean-Didier BERGER, the President of the Departmental Council, Georges SIFFREDI, and the Director General of Île-de-France Mobilités, Laurent PROBST.
The two guarantors of the prior consultation appointed by the National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP), Dominique GANIAGE and Sylvie HAUDEBOURG, also took the floor to explain the function of the CNDP as well as the role of its guarantors during the preliminary consultations. They then answered some questions asked by the participants and drew an initial assessment of this first meeting.
The Île-de-France Mobilités teams madean initial presentationof the project in terms of governance and provisional schedule, and on the main characteristicsof the two scenarios presented to the consultation. This presentation also provided an opportunity to discuss thealternatives studied but not retained by Île-de-France Mobilités, and to detail the system and the modalities of the preliminary consultation.
Following this presentation,a time of exchange was organized lasting about 1 hour.On this occasion, the participants were able to ask many questions to the Île-de-France Mobilités teams. All of these questions as well as the answers provided by the project leader have been recorded and will appear in the minutes of this meeting. During their concluding remarks, the guarantors underlined the smooth running of this meeting thanks to the active participation and respectful listening of the participants and speakers.
The minutes and presentation material distributed during the meeting will be posted soon on this website.
Photo credits: ©sennse_cbadet