Time for debate! A look back at the evening of March 22.

On March 22, 2023, the evening debate was held at the Hunebelle room in Clamart at 7:00 p.m.

For more than 2 hours and 30 minutes, a hundred participants had the opportunity to express themselves about the opportunity of the project in a developing territory.

Throughout the evening, the Ile-de-France Mobilités teams as well as Thierry DUSSAUTOIR, Head of the Mobility Policies and Offers Department – Hauts-de-Seine Department and Damien DELAVILLE, Urban Planner – Paris Region Institute were present to give explanations, answer questions and fuel the debate.