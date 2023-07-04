Time for debate! A look back at the evening of March 22.
Published on-
Updated on
On March 22, 2023, the evening debate was held at the Hunebelle room in Clamart at 7:00 p.m.
For more than 2 hours and 30 minutes, a hundred participants had the opportunity to express themselves about the opportunity of the project in a developing territory.
Throughout the evening, the Ile-de-France Mobilités teams as well as Thierry DUSSAUTOIR, Head of the Mobility Policies and Offers Department – Hauts-de-Seine Department and Damien DELAVILLE, Urban Planner – Paris Region Institute were present to give explanations, answer questions and fuel the debate.
Sylvie HAUDEBOURG, guarantor of the preliminary consultation appointed by the National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP) was also available to answer questions from the public and give her view of the evening.
Before starting the debate, the participants answered several surveys by show of hands, about their view of the project and the territorial dynamics presented.
The evening then took place in two phases, the first about the needs of the territory, the second around the proposed solution to meet these needs.
Following the presentations by the speakers, the participants could debate by contributing orally or in writing.
The main themes addressed during the debate phases were the following:
- Projections and territorial dynamics in terms of employment and population
- The territories benefiting from the project
- Opening up certain districts of Clamart
- The solution supported by Île-de-France Mobilités and alternatives
- The conditions for implementing the solution, particularly through the prism of the environment with the carbon footprint
- Accessibility
- The reorganisation of the bus network
In addition, before and after the debate, everyone had the opportunity to express their opinion by answering the questionnaire and could obtain the documentation made available by Île-de-France Mobilités.
The minutes and presentation material distributed during the meeting will be posted soon on this website.
Register for the next meetings of the preliminary consultation of the T10 tram extension project by consulting the agenda space !
Photo credits: ©sennse_cbadet