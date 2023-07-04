A look back at the second contributory workshop
On Thursday, April 13, 2023, the second contributory workshop was held on the subject of developments by sector.
The workshop was structured around two sequences composed of a presentation time and then a collaborative time:
- Developments in the case of the above-ground scenario
- Developments in the case of the tunnel scenario
Thus, after presentations by Olivier MAHIEU and Xavier SANCHEZ, Tramway Project Managers, the sixty participants completed the contribution materials created for each scenario:
- A map of the stations to indicate their observations, questions, ideas or points of attention regarding the stations (location, number, etc.)
- A development frieze in order to record their opinions and observations on the sections presented, in the case of the above-ground scenario, and on the developments around the emergences, for the tunnel scenario.
During this workshop, the contributions were very rich and detailed.
The minutes with the completed materials, and the presentation material distributed during the meeting will be posted soon on this website.