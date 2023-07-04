Don't miss the launch of the consultation!

What is the purpose of a consultation?

The consultation is organised to allow the participation of the public concerned with a view to improving future decision-making. It should thus allow participants to be informed, to share their questions and opinions, and to make their contributions.

At the heart of this consultation, the two scenarios presented by the project leader (the "tunnel" reference scenario and the alternative "above-ground" scenario) will be the subject of exchanges and debates. More broadly, the consultation will make it possible to address various subjects, such as the appropriateness of the project, the necessary developments to accommodate the tramway, its contribution to the development of the territory and the decarbonisation of mobility, etc.

Your opinion counts! All the opinions expressed will indeed feed into the assessment produced at the end of the consultation.

The Île-de-France Mobilités teams are waiting for you in large numbers for the consultation on the extension of the T10 tram!