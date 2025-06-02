Extension of the T10 tram: see you at the public meeting on 18 June 2025!

Since February 2023, many of you have followed and participated in the various stages of the consultation on the T10 tram extension project. First of all, during the preliminary consultation, at the end of which it was decided to continue the project according to a tunnel extension scenario.

The continuous consultation then made it possible, in particular during two cycles of workshops, to integrate your field diagnosis, your feedback and your proposals, with the aim of enriching the technical studies of the different scenarios. At the same time, Île-de-France Mobilités has deepened certain alternative solutions, as it had committed to do at the end of the preliminary consultation.

Île-de-France Mobilités is organising a public meeting on Wednesday 18 June 2025, a new important step in this ongoing consultation. The objective of this meeting is to share with you the latest scenarios under study and the examination of alternative solutions. This meeting will also be an opportunity to ask your questions and share your observations.

The dialogue will then continue to lead to a consolidated scenario, which will be presented at the public inquiry scheduled for 2026.

📍 See you on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 in Clamart from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Salle Hunebelle, Pl. Jules Hunebelle, 92140 Clamart).