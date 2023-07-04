A look back at the first contributory workshop

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, the first contributory workshop was held around the question: "The tramway: surface or tunnel?"

About 70 participants had the opportunity to exchange during two collaborative sequences:

The conditions for the integration of the tramway in the territory

Mobility needs in the territory

To do this, after a time of presentation of the theme by Olivier MAHIEU and Xavier SANCHEZ, Tramway Project Managers, the participants had at their disposal collaborative maps to complete with their questions and observations according to each scenario.