A look back at the first contributory workshop
Published on
On Thursday, April 6, 2023, the first contributory workshop was held around the question: "The tramway: surface or tunnel?"
About 70 participants had the opportunity to exchange during two collaborative sequences:
- The conditions for the integration of the tramway in the territory
- Mobility needs in the territory
To do this, after a time of presentation of the theme by Olivier MAHIEU and Xavier SANCHEZ, Tramway Project Managers, the participants had at their disposal collaborative maps to complete with their questions and observations according to each scenario.
Sequence 1 – "Your view of integration into the territory" through the prism of the following criteria:
- Land
- Work
- Urban features
- Soft mobility and intermodality
- Natural environment
Sequence 2 – "Your view of the mobility offer" through the prism of the following criteria:
- Coexistence with other modes
- Reliable travel time
- Service
- Travel and connection times
- Traveler Experience
At the end of the workshop, the collaborative materials were hung on the walls of the room, so that the participants could discover the contributions of the other groups and add more if necessary.
We thank you for the richness of the contributions made during this workshop.
The minutes with the completed maps, and the presentation materials distributed during the meeting will be posted soon on this website.