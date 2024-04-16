A look back at the workshops by sector
Published on
On 20, 27 and 30 March 2024, three workshops were organised in Clamart in each of the sectors of the T10 tram extension: the station, the city centre, and the Jardin Parisien district.
The aim of these workshops was to establish a shared inventory of the situation by identifying together the uses and practices specific to your neighbourhoods.
The workshops were structured around two sequences: an exploration in the field, followed by collaborative work in the classroom.
These meetings aroused great enthusiasm and highlighted several essential points for the continuation of the project and the studies.
These workshops brought together more than 90 participants in total. Thank you for your participation! Your contributions will make it possible to enrich future studies and to refine the conditions for the integration of the project into the territory, sector by sector.
Due to the mobilization generated by these workshops, some people on the waiting list were unable to participate. The contribution materials distributed to the participants were sent to them so that everyone could send their observations to Île-de-France Mobilités.
The minutes of the discussions will be posted soon on this website.