At the beginning of February 2025, many of you took part in the sector-specific workshops organised by Île-de-France Mobilités as part of the ongoing consultation on the T10 tram extension project

3 face-to-face workshops:

· Wednesday 5 February for the Clamart town centre sector

· Wednesday, February 12 for the Jardin Parisien sector

· Thursday, February 13 for the Clamart station sector

3 remote workshops (for people on the waiting list):

· Wednesday 27 February for the Clamart town centre sector

· Wednesday, February 28 for the Jardin Parisien sector

· Thursday 04 March for the Clamart station sector

These workshops made it possible, for each sector, to present the progress of the preliminary studies as well as the different scenarios envisaged for the implementation of the structures. Discussions allowed for an in-depth dialogue with the project team for the extension of the T10 tram.

To consult the reports and presentation materials of the workshops, click here!