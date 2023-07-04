A look back at the first local meetings
More than 300 people have already had the opportunity to meet the Ile-de-France Mobilités teams at the local stands in Clamart and Châtenay-Malabry over the past two weeks. It was an opportunity to present the project, answer the various questions and exchange with the inhabitants of the territory.
Other events are scheduled for the coming days:
- March 14, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Jardin Parisien district in Clamart
- March 17, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Plessis-Robinson market
- March 2, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Béclère Hospital in Clamart
Go to the agenda area to find out all about the consultation meetings!