Extension of the T10 tram: see you at the public meeting on October 17, 2023!
From 27 February to 24 April 2023, many of you took part in the preliminary consultation on the extension of the T10 tram. This allowed for multiple exchanges and contributions that were numerous, rich and substantiated.
The consultation on the extension of the T10 was...
- 12 meetings organised in Clamart, Châtenay-Malabry and Plessis-Robinson
- More than 1200 participants in the meetings
- More than 15,000 visits to the website
- More than 3400 written contributions
- 21 actors' notebooks
See you at the public meeting on October 17, 2023! It will be an opportunity to present the results of this consultation, the decisions taken at the end of it and the commitments of Île-de-France Mobilités for the continuation of the project.
When?
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
7 pm – 9:30 pm
Where?
Place Jules Hunebelle
92 140 Clamart