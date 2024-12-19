In 2025, the continuation of preliminary studies and consultation

The preliminary consultation carried out between 27 February and 24 April 2023, in which many of you participated, made it possible to retain the principle of a tunnel extension of the T10 tram.

The preliminary study phase launched in spring 2024 aims to refine the different scenarios for this tunnel extension:

The first part of this phase of studies, which is currently underway, makes it possible to refine the most favourable scenario(s) by means of a comparative and multi-criteria analysis.

The second part will consist of an in-depth analysis of the scenario(s) identified as the most favourable: design and conditions for the construction of the structures, detailed methods of inserting the emergences on the surface, principles of phasing and organisation of the sites, etc.

At the end of the preliminary studies, a consolidated scenario and an impact study may be presented as part of a public inquiry to gather the observations of all stakeholders.

As part of the ongoing consultation, Île-de-France Mobilités would like to share with you the progress of the preliminary studies. After a first year punctuated by the guarantor's interim report, the ongoing consultation will continue from the beginning of 2025. In January, the newsletter n°4 distributed and put online will give you information on a new cycle of meetings to share the results of the studies and collect your impressions on the integration solutions chosen.

To stay informed, check the website regularly!